ANDERSON – Anderson fire station No. 2 will be undergoing some remodeling work following approval by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The Safety Board on Monday OK'd $28,806 to be spent from the department’s Building and Equipment Fund to make improvements to the kitchen area in the station, 2300 W. 22nd St.
Assistant Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn said the work includes new flooring and drywall at the station, which was built in 1969.
Board member Sam Dixon asked if there was a sense of urgency to complete the work.
Cawthorn said new appliances were purchased and are starting to be delivered and currently being stored at the station.
The board approved the low quote submitted by Indiana Flooring in the amount of $6,823 and Murdock’s Construction LLC for the drywall work at a cost of $21,983.
The board voted to determine a dog owned by Rebecca Needham, 2900 block of Apache Drive, to be a vicious animal and turned over to Animal Control to determine the future of the dog.
City Attorney Tim Lanane said the board could order the dog confined according to the city ordinance or in a pen when kept outside.
Local resident Brittany Trimble said the dog terrifies the neighborhood and has bitten at least three people.
“We’ve been talking about the problem for months,” she said. “The owner doesn’t want to keep the dog confined.”
Anderson Police Department officer Mark McCain said Needham would not open the door when police arrived.
“It’s not good responsible pet ownership,” he said. “She lives in a neighborhood with a lot of children.
“In my opinion, the dog shouldn’t be back in the neighborhood,” McCain said.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
