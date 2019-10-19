ANDERSON — Emergency personnel were dispatched to a call for a person having trouble breathing, but when they arrived they discovered the reason the person was having trouble breathing was because the home was on fire.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said they were dispatched to 2402 Fairview Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a medical call. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the east side of the home when firefighters arrived.
“The husband, wife and a small child were all outside when medics and firefighters arrived,” Cravens said.
A firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze, suffering burns to his ear and cheek, he said. An unattended stove is believed to have caused the fire, which resulted in about $40,000 in damage.
Cravens said it took three hours to put the fire out because it had gotten into the walls of the home, making it more difficult to extinguish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.