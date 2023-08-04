INDIANAPOLIS — After placing third in the preliminary competition to earn a spot among the state’s top 16 bands, it was on to the finals for Anderson Marching Highlanders Friday at Indiana State Fair Band Day.
The Highlanders’ hard work culminated in a fifth place finish in the finals.
This was Anderson’s 67th year competing at Band Day. Even after missing two years, the Marching Highlanders have appeared at the state fair more than any in the state.
Anderson drum major Delaynie Stanley said the band had improved with each contest leading up to Friday.
Included in the band’s summer schedule was the Jay County Lion’s Band contest on July 21, in which Anderson placed fifth.
Anderson then placed fourth the next day at the Muncie Spirit of Sound contest before placing third and second, respectively, at its own Tartan Tournament of Bands and at Winchester.
Anderson was one of two local bands to advance to the finals. The other was Frankton-Lapel, which placed 14th.
Despite enduring a long, hot day, Sienna Thomas, an eighth grader and piccolo player, said Friday was a fun first time at band day.
Not only has the band gotten better with each outing, Thomas said, but her own contributions have improved as well. Thomas said she’s better at staying in rhythm.
“That’s a pretty big one, that’s always been issue for me, especially in concert band,” she said. “I think I’ve really improved on it.”
Frankton-Lapel also earned high placings at previous contests, including the Montgomery County Golden Lion Invitational on July 20, during which they placed second out of eight bands.
The band placed seventh out of 18 schools on July 22 at the Muncie Spirit of Sound contest. Frankton-Lapel moved placed ninth on July 28 at the Anderson contest.
Friday afternoon was Frankton-Lapel’s fourth appearance as a combined band.
Others area bands which competed at Band Day were the Elwood Panther Band, the Alexandria-Monroe Marching Tigers, and the Cowan-Daleville Unified Marching Band.
Paula Simmons, director of Elwood’s Panther Band, said the band placed 26th, dashing some members’ hopes of making the top 25.
Cowan-Daleville Unified Marching Band placed 25th, according to director Liz Carter, an improvement from last year.
Alexandria-Monroe’s placing was unclear. Director Elizabeth VanHook said the band did not place in the top 16. they have not done so since 2019.