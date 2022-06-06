ANDERSON — If customers had visited Reader Copies, now located on Scatterfield Road in Anderson, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, what they might have seen going on inside would be very different from today.
Once home to many events and tournaments, the store had seating for up to 100 people to play games like Pokémon, Magic or Yu-Gi-Oh! for prizes.
Today those events which kept the store open as late as 3 a.m. in the past are much smaller and more casual, taking place on Friday nights and Saturday mornings. What were once groups of 75 to 85 Yu-Gi-Oh! players became a maximum of 10 to 12 people. Rembert Parker, the store owner, now goes home at 5:30 p.m daily.
“It was much, much larger — a lot more people and a lot more events and we’ve just cut way back on that,” Parker said. “We used to run Dungeons & Dragons in the store. We can’t do that right now because if I’m leaving at 5:30 p.m., people want to come in at 6 p.m. and play until two in the morning.”
Just having turned 72 this year, Parker has experienced various eras of gaming and comics. Reader Copies began in the 80s as a comic store, a type of entertainment that barely has any customers left, according to him. Selling these comics quickly became one of Parker’s major challenges once the store reopened after its initial two-month pandemic shutdown. This was on account of a change in distributors and an inability to make profit while transitioning to curbside and online mail orders.
“Even though we could sell things, people could not come in the store. They couldn't even come to the door and have me hand them something. They had to go back to their car, call us and I could deliver to their car,” Parker described. “If somebody really wanted to browse dice or look at figures or find an old comic, you couldn’t do that.”
Now past the height of the pandemic, Parker hopes to remain a more casual store with what he describes as the best selection in town for comics. For gaming, he assures there will always be a place to play, as many customers that visited his store in the early 2000s have gone on to open their own stores.
Gamer Dojo is another Anderson game store, located on 10th Street. Owner Jason Neal opened its doors right after the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 after originally operating through an online-only store that sold cards, collectibles and trading card games, more popularly referred to as ‘TCGs.’ For Neal, opening the store when he did was a good decision for one major reason.
“At that time there was a collector's boom and the prices of cards were going up really high,” he explained. “You saw the demand for them going up in places like Walmart and Target which were selling out of these kinds of cards.”
At this point, what Neal describes as the ‘card shortage’ has passed, mask mandates have ended and restrictions on large gatherings have loosened, but one thing remains: a community of gamers playing with one another, whether virtually or in person. For Neal, this connection is all he needs, though he wouldn’t mind growing into a larger store with larger events ‘if it’s in the cards.’
“It's just a hobby, something I do in my spare time and something I've enjoyed doing since I was young. Right now I’m very content with just having a small, little hobby store with friends that come to play games,” he said.