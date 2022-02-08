ANDERSON — The city took under advisement bids for three major paving projects as part of the 2021 Community Crossings grant program.
The Anderson Board of Public Works received bids from three companies Tuesday for repaving and reconstruction work on Madison Avenue, Brown-Delaware and West 29th Street.
The work on Madison Avenue will extend from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street.
The repaving work on Brown-Delaware will extend from Eighth Street south to 14th Street and on West 29th Street from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.
The engineer’s estimate on the three projects is $489,195.
Midwest Paving submitted the low bid of $508,271 with DC Construction Services bidding $545,138 and E&B Paving with a bid of $614,774.
Matt House, city engineer, said the work has to be completed by October.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said funding is being provided through Indiana’s Community Crossings grant program.
He said a portion of the grant is to be used to repave Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road this year.
Eicks said the city will provide the required necessary matching funds through the wheel tax or Motor Vehicle Highway funds.
