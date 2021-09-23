INDIANAPOLIS — For Anderson High School alumna, Ashley McKinnis, artistically known as Ashley Nora, art was an escape from reality.
“I painted pictures of joy and happiness; things that made me feel good,” Nora said.
In 2019, following a rough patch in her life, Nora decided to make a change. She left a lucrative position in corporate America to pursue a full-time career in art.
“It saved my life. It was my therapy,” she said.
Never taking a formal or professional class in art, she considers her abilities a gift.
“It’s in me. I used to covet musicians’ gifts who could play by ear,” she explained. “Then I realized that my gift was looking at one thing and recreating it beautifully.”
Nora said she doesn’t really have an artistic style.
“I’m a creator, not a creative,” she said. “I can take nothing and make it into something.”
Her most creation came to life this summer when she was asked by an Indianapolis-based cultural development firm, GangGang, to create her idea of culture.
The project was to be completed on the 90-foot northeast wall of the Stutz Building at Senate Avenue and 11th Street in downtown Indianapolis.
The wall painting, which took Nora six weeks to complete, came to her in a dream. She wanted to provide the city with its first 3-D mural encompassing some of Indy’s up-and-coming cultural artists as well as those who paved the way.
“I want to give those who walk that path daily something to appreciate and to look forward to seeing each day,” Nora said.
The mural includes actress Vivica A. Fox; comedian and actor Mike Epps; the late journalist Amos Brown; hip-hop artist Maxie; spoken-word poet Mariah Ivey; jazz musician Rob Dixon; theater-owner Deborah Asante and entrepreneur LaDeana Brown.
The mural was revealed at the launch of the BUTTER Art Fair on Sept. 1 with Fox, U.S. Rep. Andre Carson and most of the artists depicted on the mural attending.
The mural is only the beginning for Nora. She aspires to see her creations installed in museums, featured in exhibitions, published on the covers of magazines and more.
“If hurt people can hurt people, then healed people can heal people,” Nora said. “That’s what I want my work to do. This is what I was born to do.”
