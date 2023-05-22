Anderson Community Schools posted the following on it's Facebook page at about 11:15 a.m. Monday:
"Anderson High School is investigating a threat received on social media. There is no evidence of an actual threat. However, while it is being investigated the school is in SECURE status. During SECURE status no one is permitted in or out of the building.
"We will update you as more information becomes available and when the school is no longer in SECURE status."
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details emerge.