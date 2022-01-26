ANDERSON — Two education bills, Senate Bill 167 and House Bill 1134, that were introduced during the 2022 Indiana General Assembly have sparked concerns with educators across the state.
“I think it’s (HB 1134) going to do immeasurable harm to public education,” said Paul Partezana, language arts teacher at Anderson High School.
Although SB 167 has since been struck down, HB 1134 shares similar structure and concepts.
HB 1134 would outlaw teachers from teaching certain concepts, including “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to another sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
Additionally, it would prohibit teachers from teaching students “that any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, responsibility, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
In Partezana’s English class, he has his students read “Mexican WhiteBoy.” The book depicts scenarios involving race, culture and identity.
Partezana does not tell his students which characters are “bad.”
“They’re the ones who pick out the good characters from the bad ones,” he said.
In another instance, Partezana’s class was assigned “The Road to Memphis.” The book is based on the author’s family’s experiences in 1940s America.
One student had mentioned that their family said the book was racist, so Partezana used this as an opportunity for a class discussion.
They determined that the book itself is not racist, but it does have some racist characters.
“The whole class, everybody agreed on that. They didn’t think the book was racist… there were some racist moments,” Partezana said.
He went on to explain that you can’t teach about Jim Crow without racism, as it played a large part in the Jim Crow South.
If teachers or schools are believed to violate these rules, the bill would allow for the district in question to be sued. Teachers also risk losing their teaching license.
If passed, the bill will also require schools to post certain educational activities and materials to the school’s website.
ACS uses Canvas, a learning management system that aids in online learning. Partezana said that all course materials are already posted online, via Canvas.
“All my parents can go in right now and see the assignments,” he said, as parents have their own Canvas logins.
In addition to posting curriculum online, the bill will require districts to have a curriculum review committee that is made up of parents, teachers, school administrator and local community members.
Randy Harrison, social studies teacher at AHS and Anderson Federation of Teachers president, noted that most curriculum that is taught in schools is guided and established by the state.
“When we do curriculum revisions and things, many times local school districts will include parent input,” he said, as parents already serve on local curriculum review committees.
While the bill is meant to give parents more transparency, Harrison said that it could potentially cause more problems.
Harrison provided an example that occurred in Tennessee after a similar bill was passed.
“Several groups of parents sought to have books about Martin Luther King be banned from being taught (and) sought to have book about Ruby Bridges banned from being taught,” he said.
Parents or guardians will also be able to opt students out of certain lessons and teachers must then provide an alternate lesson for that student.
Harrison explained that if parents are able to opt their student out of certain lessons, it puts added strain onto teachers.
“What is counterproductive is you’re forced to change and/or adapt and add to your work load to accommodate a few,” he said.
HB 1134 would also require written parental consent before schools are able to provide mental, social-emotional or psychological services to a student, unless the student is an adult or emancipated minor.
Harrison said, for example, if there was an LGBTQ+ student that was not supported by their peers or guardians, they might contemplate committing self-harm.
“Would that not be our calling as educators to make sure they don’t?” he said.
Partezana said that if this bill passes, there will be an “exodus of teachers.” He explained that while we are already seeing an abundance of teachers leaving the profession, it will only get worse if this bill is passed.
Harrison expounded on this and said we need to create policies that move us forward as a society, not backwards.
