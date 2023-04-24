ANDERSON – Four new firefighters and a new police officer have been hired by the city of Anderson.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday voted to approve the new hires which brings the Anderson Fire Department to 111 members and the Anderson Police Department to 101.
Both departments are budgeted for 110 members.
“I would like to thank you for your willingness to serve our community,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “Public safety is a tough job and getting tougher every day.”
Mike Lee, chief of the Anderson Police Department, said six members of the department graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, one with honors.
Ricardo Camarena, 37, is the newest member of the police department. He moved to Anderson from Los Angeles and is a former professional soccer player.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens introduced the four newest members of the department that will start training next week.
Payton Burmeister, 24, Anderson, has obtained his Haz-Mat awareness certificate and is a resident of Anderson. His grandfather, Jerry, is a retired Anderson firefighter.
Nicholas Squires, 24, Pendleton, works for Physicians Ambulance and is a graduate of D-26 and has the EMT certification.
Alexander Rogers, 24, Pendleton, is a member of the Pendleton Emergency Ambulance. He has obtained certifications as an EMT, and firefighter 1 & 2.
Isaac White, 28, Anderson, currently works for Comfort Air.