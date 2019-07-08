ANDERSON – As Chris Nodine was recognized as Anderson's chief of arson investigations on Monday, his 9-year-old son, Joshua, had the honor of pinning the two bugles to his father's uniform.
Nodine has been a member of the Anderson Fire Department since 1999 and the department’s arson investigator since 2001.
Nodine also served three years with Indiana Task Force One, which responds to emergencies around the country, was named Indiana State Paramedic of the Year in 2011 and the AFD Paramedic of the Year in 2002.
The Anderson Fire Department also welcomed three new members as the Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the hiring of Thomas Daniel Small, 26; Travis Schweitzer, 28, and Dustin Oliphant, 30.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said Oliphant is currently a paramedic with the Delaware County Emergency Medical Service; Small is a volunteer with the Lafayette Township Fire Department; and Schweitzer works part-time as a firefighter with the Cicero Fire Department.
Cravens said all three have completed their firefighter class 1 and class 2 training, EMT and Hazmat training. He said Small and Schweitzer will receive paramedic training.
All three new firefighters can immediately begin working for the department since they have completed the required training, Cravens said.
The new hires bring the department’s manpower to 108. They are budgeted for 110 positions.
“You’re joining a great department,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “The department has a long tradition and honor of providing dedicated service to the community.”
