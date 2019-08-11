ANDERSON — With more than four months remaining this year, the number of residential tax abatements approved in the city of Anderson is resulting in $4.6 million in investments.
This year the tax council has approved 15 residential tax abatements, equal to the number in 2018 and on a pace to surpass the 16 approved in 2017.
The Anderson City Council approved five new three-year residential tax abatements Thursday for three houses already sold and two being constructed.
The houses approved by the council represent an investment of $1,791,770.
Tax abatements were approved for a duplex being constructed by Mustin Builders at 205 and 207 Devonshire Court.
A representative from Mustin Builders said one of the duplexes has been sold to a couple from Pendleton.
A tax abatement was approved for the construction of a $600,000 house by SJM Properties at 4424 W. Eighth St. for Roberta Johnson, who said she is moving from Edgewood.
An abatement was also approved for Cheryl and Scott Stanley to construct a $600,000 house at 3228 Waterway Blvd.
Cheryl Stanley said the couple owns a business in Elwood and since their children graduated, they were looking to move from Frankton.
“We wanted to live somewhere different,” she said. “This is a beautiful area. It’s like living in the country.”
The tax abatement was a bonus, she said.
Bridgenorth Homes received approval for an abatement on a $225,000 house to be constructed in Apple Downs at 6511 Colt lane.
The company said the house has not been purchased, but they normally sell within 60 days of completion.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
By the numbers
The recent history of residential tax abatements in Anderson:
2015: Four homes valued at $1,072,000
2016: Eight homes valued at $1,665,400
2017: 16 homes valued at $3,899,530
2018: 15 homes valued at $3,739,050
2019: 15 homes valued at $4,592,530
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.