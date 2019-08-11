Madison County bucking a trend

Construction continues on new homes being built in the Apple Downs subdivision in southeast Anderson. Tim Stires, the city's assistant director of municipal development, said homebuyers “can get the same size house for a lot cheaper cost than building in neighborhoods closer to Indianapolis.”

ANDERSON — With more than four months remaining this year, the number of residential tax abatements approved in the city of Anderson is resulting in $4.6 million in investments.

This year the tax council has approved 15 residential tax abatements, equal to the number in 2018 and on a pace to surpass the 16 approved in 2017.

The Anderson City Council approved five new three-year residential tax abatements Thursday for three houses already sold and two being constructed.

The houses approved by the council represent an investment of $1,791,770.

Tax abatements were approved for a duplex being constructed by Mustin Builders at 205 and 207 Devonshire Court.

A representative from Mustin Builders said one of the duplexes has been sold to a couple from Pendleton.

A tax abatement was approved for the construction of a $600,000 house by SJM Properties at 4424 W. Eighth St. for Roberta Johnson, who said she is moving from Edgewood.

An abatement was also approved for Cheryl and Scott Stanley to construct a $600,000 house at 3228 Waterway Blvd.

Cheryl Stanley said the couple owns a business in Elwood and since their children graduated, they were looking to move from Frankton.

“We wanted to live somewhere different,” she said. “This is a beautiful area. It’s like living in the country.”

The tax abatement was a bonus, she said.

Bridgenorth Homes received approval for an abatement on a $225,000 house to be constructed in Apple Downs at 6511 Colt lane.

The company said the house has not been purchased, but they normally sell within 60 days of completion.

By the numbers

The recent history of residential tax abatements in Anderson:

2015: Four homes valued at $1,072,000

2016: Eight homes valued at $1,665,400

2017: 16 homes valued at $3,899,530

2018: 15 homes valued at $3,739,050

2019: 15 homes valued at $4,592,530

