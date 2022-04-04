ANDERSON — Music, prayer, and fellowship. All were part of the Concerned Ministers of Anderson 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service held Sunday at the Mt. Pilgrim Church in Anderson.
About 50 people attended the event that was postponed in January and rescheduled for Sunday. Rev. Anthony Harris noted the significance of the event being held one day before the 54th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination. Dr. King was murdered on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Hotel.
During the celebration at the Mt. Pilgrim Church, Rev. Edward Foggs was presented the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award. Rev. Foggs attended the March on Washington on August 28, 1963, and had the opportunity to meet Dr. King.
"It is wonderful to be here today," Foggs said, "and I want to give you a warm hearted welcome. We have accomplished many things, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us. I want to thank you very much for this award."