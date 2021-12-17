ANDERSON — Ascension St. Vincent Anderson was recently designated a Level 1 facility by the Indiana Department of Health.
About three years ago, the department said that any delivering hospital must obtain a certification and have a standardized level of care, according to Stacy Lee, manager of the Ascension Anderson birthing center and pediatrics.
“Indiana has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the county,” she said. “Governor Holcomb made it one of his initiatives to decrease that.”
Level 4 is the highest level of certification that a delivering hospital can obtain, while Level 1 is the lowest. Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis is one example of a Level 4 facility.
Having these different levels of certification lets the state know that all delivering hospitals are meeting the same standard of care.
To get the certification, delivering hospitals must meet a list of criteria, including having specific policies in place, having a certain number of staff and having specific equipment.
Lee noted that delivering hospitals can only go up one level at a time. Ascension St. Vincent applied for Level 1 certification about three years ago, before Lee was an employee.
She is currently in the process of applying for Level 2 certification for the hospital.
“Honestly, we meet all the criteria, and exceed it, actually, to be a Level 2,” she said.
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson has in-house 24/7 obstetrician coverage as well as in-house 24/7 infant coverage.
“If there is an emergency, we have a doctor right here, in the building. We don’t have to call them in from home,” Lee said.
While this is not required for Level 1 facilities, Lee said, it helps the hospital give the best care to its patients. In-house 24/7 coverage is not required for certification until Level 3.
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson has been named a Hospital of Distinction by the Indiana Hospital Association. meeting all five of the criteria. That designation is another effort that came about to decrease maternal and infant mortality rates in Indiana.
Additionally, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson is Safe Sleep-certified. To be Safe Sleep-certified, hospitals must demonstrate commitment to reducing sleep-related deaths in infants.
“We offer everyone a free pack and play. That’s just a part of Safe Sleep to ensure that every baby, when it goes home, has a safe place to sleep,” Lee said.
The hospital also gives instruction and education about Safe Sleep practices, such as putting babies flat on their back.
“We really strive to meet the communities’ needs and work with the families (and) provide them what they need so the babies are getting the best care possible, too,” she said.
