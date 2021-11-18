ANDERSON — Anderson Housing Authority has started to abate rent on 16 Bingham Square apartments, AHA director Mary Randol said, because repairs were not completed within the required 30 days.
Randol said the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department is supporting the actions taken by AHA in regards to Bingham Square.
“HUD told us to follow our procedures,” Townsend said. “That led to the inspection of the apartments.”
The AHA is still looking for housing for nine clients that have to move from the Bingham Square Apartments after the owner, Property Resource Associates, informed the AHA last month that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
The company gave 21 families residing at the complex until Nov. 30 to move out.
Property Resource Associates would not allow the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to inspect the unoccupied apartments at the complex. The company paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
Mary Randol, assistant director of AHA, informed board members Wednesday that the agency is still seeking to find housing for nine clients.
She said two families have moved into other Section 8 housing, nine clients are awaiting an inspection on new housing and one has moved out of Bingham Square and is now off the public housing program.
“We were informed the repairs would be made after the tenants move out,” Randol said.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said the agency has been able to provide utility assistance for clients through funding from the United Way of Madison County.
She said the agency is working with nonprofits in the community to assist clients with bedding, clothing and furniture that can’t be moved from Bingham Square because of the living conditions.
“They’re keeping track of the cost to the families,” Townsend said.
Although no official notification has been received from Property Resource Associates regarding Madison Square apartments, which the company also owns, clients have been told they will no longer accept public housing vouchers.
Townsend said five AHA clients reside at the Madison Square Apartments.
“We have asked for documentation that has not been received,” she said.
Last year the Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to complete the renovation of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s Tax Increment Financing District.
The city is not obligated for the repayment of the bond issue, which is being funded by the increased assessed valuation of the Bingham Square Apartments.
Last week ARC attorney Mike Austin said there are discussions taking place with the owners in an attempt to resolve the issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.