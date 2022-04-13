Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 38F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.