ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Bingham Square Apartments.
Kim Townsend, director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Tuesday at the agency’s not-for-profit arm that the lawsuit was filed Monday in Madison County for $7,059 in rent payments.
AHA wants reimbursement from Property Resource Associates for rent paid in November after the apartments failed an inspection.
The Anderson Housing Inc. board learned the planned renovation of the now vacant Lincolnshire Apartments is going to be delayed.
Consultant Steve Scott said the cost of materials has increased by 15% to 30% because of the supply chain issues following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott said it’s anticipated the $2 million estimated cost of the project is going to be increased as a result.
The hope is to find a general contractor that will contract for the project and reduce the costs, he said.
“We know the budget numbers will increase,” he said. “We’re hoping to work with a general contractor.”
Scott said the project is currently behind schedule and the planned opening in September will be pushed back.
“We always intended to open in phases,” he said. “It will be pushed back several months.”
Scott said to help reduce the renovation costs the construction schedule could be pushed back to a time during the year when the contractors are looking for work.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927, on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
Currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments.
A fitness center, community room and office are planned for the first floor.
The Anderson Housing Authority will manage the property.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues.