ANDERSON — In preparation for new housing opportunities, Kevin Sulc has been hired by Anderson Housing Authority.
Sulc will start work Monday as chief operating officer for the Housing Authority and director of project development for the nonprofit Anderson Housing Inc.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Sulc’s salary of $80,000 will be divided equally by both entities.
She said Sulc will be involved with the agency’s move to reposition its properties to provide affordable housing in Anderson.
“He will look at the properties and decide which ones can be placed on the open market,” she said. “He will also be involved with the maintenance.”
Sulc, who recently resigned as chairman of Anderson Housing Inc., will be involved with the rehabilitation of the Lincolnshire Apartments and future development projects.
“Kevin knows how to apply for federal grants for future projects,” Townsend said.
“I have known and worked with Kevin on many community initiatives for years and have found him to be a true servant-leader with a heart for Anderson and the residents.”
Sulc was elected last November to the Anderson Township Advisory Board and is chairman of Anderson Community Development Corp.
Until his election to the Advisory Board position, Sulc had been a member of the AHA board since being appointed by then-Mayor Kevin Smith in 2004.
He previously served on the board of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.