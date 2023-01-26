ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority is planning a major rehabilitation project at Westvale Manor apartments.
Originally, Westvale Manor was known as Allen Chapel Terrace Estates, which was closed in 1977. The Housing Authority purchased the property in 1981 and spent $1.3 million on renovations, opening Westvale Manor in November 1984.
The complex has 60 apartments.
Work will start this year and take 24 months, AHA Executive Director Kim Townsend said Wednesday. The cost for the rehabilitation has not been determined.
“We have to decide if we’re going to take the building down to the slab or down to the studs,” Townsend said. “It will be a new complex, and we’re considering changing the configuration of the buildings.”
She said tenants will be moved from their current apartments to new units in the complex or provided with vouchers for other housing options.
“We will do a building at a time,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has to approve the project.
AHA board member Thomas Newman Jr. said new kitchen cabinets were recently installed in the apartments at a considerable cost.
“The whole building is obsolete,” Townsend said. “It needs new plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning systems.”
She said the improvements must be made to fulfill HUD’s requirements for the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
The RAD program shifts units from the Public Housing program to the Section 8 program so providers may leverage the private capital markets to make capital improvements.