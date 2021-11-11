ANDERSON — With a list of 600 families waiting for housing, the Anderson Housing Authority is making plans for a new 120-unit apartment complex.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said during a Wednesday meeting of the agency’s nonprofit arm that plans are moving forward to expand Lynwood Village.
Currently there are 24 three-bedroom townhouses in Lynwood Village which is located in the 1900 block of Miller Avenue.
Townsend said the planned expansion of Lynwood Village will be managed by Anderson Housing Inc.
“I informed Mayor (Thomas) Broderick how dire the housing shortage is,” she said. “We’re moving forward with an expansion of Lynwood Village to include one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.”
The agency already owns the property adjacent to the existing housing complex, Townsend said.
“Shirley Weatherly (former AHA director) had the foresight to purchase the property,” she said.
Survey work on the property has been completed and the engineering work has started, Townsend said.
The 120 apartment complex will be mixed use to include some Section 8 Housing units and affordable housing for other local families.
“We hope this encourages development in the area,” Townsend said. “The developer we’re working with has done similar projects where grocery stores have located in or near the complexes.”
At this time the financing for the project has not been completed but the hope is that construction will start in 2023.
“This will be our second partnership with Anderson Housing Inc,” Townsend said.
The agency is planning to open the former Lincolnshire Apartments on West 12th Street in 2022.
“We’re working on the design and hope to have it completed by February,” Townsend said.
Anderson Housing Inc. is working with developer Garrison Frazier to convert the existing four-story building with 40 units into 21 one-bedroom units and seven studio apartments.
The building was constructed in 1927 and was partially renovated in 2019.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted to provide $770,000 in funding to renovate the Lincolnshire Apartments through a project development agreement. The total project cost has been estimated at $2.8 million.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.