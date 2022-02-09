ANDERSON — Although a formal agreement has not been finalized, manager training has started for the Anderson Housing Authority to manage the Parkview Place Apartments.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, told a Wednesday meeting of the agency’s nonprofit arm that Teresa May has started training to manage the apartments on the upper floors of the YMCA building.
“We have started the process to manage the apartments,” she said. “The agreement is being finalized.”
Parkview has been owned by Episcopal Retirement Homes since 2014. AHA provides low-income housing vouchers for the 30 apartments.
Townsend said that bids have been received for the Phase 1 work on remodeling the Lincolnshire Apartments. Phase 1 includes a new roof and windows.
Fredericks Inc. submitted a bid of $747,500. Vogts Construction bid $984,660.
Townsend said the final cost will be determined after meetings with the architects.
“It will take 40 weeks to receive the roofing material,” she said. “We need to get someone hired so the material is ordered.”
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, which was built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
Garrison Frazier, an Indianapolis-based company, is partnering with the Anderson Housing Authority on the project.
Currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments.
A fitness center, community room and office are planned for the first floor.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $700,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues.
Other business
Townsend said AHA has sent a demand letter to the owners of Bingham Square Apartments for repayment of abated rents for their clients when the units failed an inspection.
Townsend said the agency heard from a potential buyer for the apartment complex, but no discussions will take place until the apartments are brought up to building codes.
“The units have to pass inspection before we will approve housing vouchers for the apartments.”
