ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has relocated 17 families from the troubled Bingham Square Apartments.
Mary Randol, assistant director of AHA, said Wednesday that there are still four families living at Bingham Square Apartments, but they are no longer eligible for public housing assistance.
Randol informed members of Anderson Housing Inc., the non-profit arm of the local housing agency, that AHA is not providing rent payments for the month of December.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said Bingham Square has 45 days to return the security deposits on the apartments that are no longer occupied by their clients.
Randol said Bingham Square was paid the rents on the 21 apartments for the month of November and the agency abated the rents after the unit’s failed inspection and repairs were not completed within 30 days.
She said Bingham Square owes the Anderson Housing Authority $3,500.
Townsend said Property Resource Associates, the owner of Bingham Square, will be receiving a demand for payment letter from their attorney.
The Anderson Housing Inc. board voted to loan $2,505 to four families for security deposits for new living arrangements after moving from Bingham Square.
Townsend said the four families are required to repay the funds through monthly installments.
In November, Property Resource Associates informed AHA that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Last year, the Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to complete the renovation of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s Tax Increment Financing District.
The city is not obligated for the repayment of the bond issue, which is being funded by the increased assessed valuation of the Bingham Square Apartments.
Property Resource Associates paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
Property Resource Associates would not allow the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to inspect the unoccupied apartments at the complex.
In other business: Townsend said she has a meeting with the owners of the Parkview Place apartments in the YMCA building to consider possibly taking over the management of the facility.
Townsend said the housing authority has provided low-income housing vouchers for the 30 apartments.
She said any possible agreement would include the maintaining of the facility.
“We want the facility to be managed and maintained for the best of our clients and the community,” board member Stephanie Moran said.
