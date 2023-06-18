ANDERSON — As she chatted with people who stopped at her display of T-shirts, mugs, jewelry and other items, Tressena Jones pointed out one piece of clothing in particular, which was adorned with the words “Black Excellence.”
The phrase is meaningful to her, she said, because it captures the spirit of the Juneteenth holiday.
“The experience may have started for Black people in a way that was negative, but we have turned it into something positive, and we’ve grown from it,” said Jones, who co-owns The Artisan Collective, an online store featuring personal items, writing supplies and home accents, with her daughter, Kelsey.
“When you think about the history of slavery and all that it brought to our nation, to see so many different people represented here as we celebrate Juneteenth really is a testament to what community really is about.”
Jones and several other vendors set up tables inside and outside the Anderson Impact Center to share their merchandise and services with those attending the facility’s Dan’s Fish Fry fundraiser. In addition to vendor tables, there was music, a health fair and a voter registration table. The Madison County Health Department’s mobile unit was also on hand providing free blood pressure checks and other services.
“We have a lot of activities to bring the community together,” said Jessica Woodall, a board member at the Anderson Impact Center. “What more could you ask for?”
The event observed the newest federal holiday, a proclamation of which was signed into law in 2021 by President Joe Biden. It honors the anniversary of the day, June 19, 1865, when federal troops under the command of Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved Blacks of their freedom and the Civil War’s end.
Juneteenth is considered the longest running Black holiday, and those visiting the Impact Center on Saturday pointed to the community nature of the gathering as an element that captured the spirit of the holiday.
“When you spend time with one another, you have a chance to meet new people, we get a chance to share in different experiences, and that’s really what knits people together,” said Sherry Peak, executive director of the Anderson Impact Center.
“It’s about finding that common goal, that sharing of interests that we have among one another.”
Peak said the presence of several health-related organizations was intentional, because the mortality rate for several diseases — including cancer, asthma, influenza, pneumonia and diabetes — are higher among Blacks than other ethnic groups, according to the Office of Minority Health.
“We like to connect health in our history, so today we’re focusing on just getting people to get screened and to recognize their health and know their health,” said Veda Morris-May, executive director of the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County.
“We want to get people to where they feel comfortable in addressing their health, and feel comfortable going to our local hospitals. The hope is that we can see how we can move forward with our health.”
Peak noted that much work remains to be done on a variety of issues related to racial equality and the task of making equal rights, in her words, “truly equal.”
“We have not arrived,” she said. “There’s still work that we need to do at the local level and the state level as well as the national level. But this is where we see it all starting from: bringing people together.”