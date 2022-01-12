ANDERSON — To help combat the millions of tons of trash that ends up in the oceans yearly, students at Anderson Intermediate School hosted a #TeamSeas fundraiser.
Two YouTubers created #TeamSeas, a fundraiser that aims to clean up the oceans. For each dollar donated, one pound of trash would be removed from the ocean.
The founders, Mr. Beast and Mark Rober, have a combined YouTube audience of more than 100 million followers and used their channels to promote the fundraiser.
Previously, the pair launched #TeamTrees, which has raised more than $23 million to plant trees; $1 equaled one tree planted.
#TeamSeas launched in late October 2021 and set of goal of raising $30 million by Jan. 1, 2022. That day, a video on its site announced that more than 30 million pounds of trash and plastic have been removed from beaches, oceans and rivers. That's thanks to more than 600,000 people in 191 countries.
While the initial fundraiser ended Jan. 1, the site will remain up for the duration of the estimated three-year cleanup period.
All donations will go to Ocean Conservancy and the Ocean Cleanup nonprofits after the cleanup is completed.
“They split the funds 50/50, and the money will be released when the trash is removed and verified: $1, one pound. Each nonprofit is responsible for delivering on their half of the goal,” the website reads.
Jeri Tarvin, a fifth grade high ability teacher at AIS, and her class started its own #TeamSeas fundraiser after student Cate Smith brought the idea up to Tarvin.
“I heard about it on the news, and I thought it was an amazing cause because I love to swim, and I want the oceans to be clean,” Smith said.
Though Smith was the one to pitch the idea, many other students had heard about the fundraiser through Mr. Beast and Mark Rober’s YouTube channels.
After returning from Thanksgiving break, the class started to work on collecting money for the fundraiser.
Initially, Smith asked if the class could participate, but the students wrote letters to all AIS teachers, asking their classes to also participate .
Smith’s parents bought small cardboard donation boxes for every class at AIS. All the classes that participated received a box and filled it up with donations.
Almost every day, students from Tarvin’s class would go pick up donations, do a daily count and tally up the leaderboard. The class with the most donations, Tarvin’s class excluded, will get a pizza party.
The class that raised the most money was Matthew Geiger’s class; one student donated $200 .
Most of the donations were in coins.
“Our slogan was, ‘Give some change to make a change,’” said Alex Kirby, the student who coined the slogan.
In addition to other classes helping out with the fundraiser, there was also a donor who matched donations up to $500.
The initial total raised was $1,507.87; the matching donation brought the total to $2,007.87.
At the beginning, the class set a goal of raising $200, which it easily exceeded the first day of the fundraiser.
After that, the class set a goal of $500, and the goal just kept going up as the students surpassed each goal.
“We, about every two to three days, would end up having to reset our goal, which is a pretty fun problem to have,” Tarvin said.
To donate or learn more about #TeamSeas, visit teamseas.org.
