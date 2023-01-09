ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has lifted the water conservation measures requested of city residents and businesses on Dec. 29.
Neal McKee, director of the Anderson Water Department, announced the lifting of the conservation measures last Friday.
McKee said the city's water levels have returned to normal as a result of the recent rainfall in the area.
“While reasonable preservation of our precious water resource should always be considered, I am withdrawing my recent request for voluntary conservation," he said. “I want to thank our citizens and businesses who voluntarily complied with our request, as it allowed us to recover to appropriate water levels. We began to see positive results by day two, and each day thereafter our water levels climbed.”
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has spent over $22 million dollars over the last seven years in infrastructure improvements, including the building of the new Lafayette Water plant, which opened in 2019, and the location and commencement of drilling new wells.
“There is much more that needs to be done to ensure that city resident have safe, clean and plentiful drinking water,” McKee said. “This most recent unusual but not necessarily surprising circumstance reinforces what I and Mayor Broderick have been saying over the last couple of years.
“We need to invest now, in order to continue our progress of upgrading our water system, increasing capacity, replacing aged infrastructure and leaking pipes, and to replace old lead service lines,” McKee continued. “We need to be able to avoid these problems in the future and we need to protect our community.”
Last year the Anderson City Council voted down a request by the Broderick administration to apply with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for a water rate increase of approximately $6 over the next three years.
“Our plan would allow for an immediate ability to provide over $65 million dollars in needed improvements utilizing non-rate payer funds of $17.5 million dollars derived from federal dollars and available TIF (tax increment financing) revenues, which will hold down rates to a modest increase for residents of less than $2.00 per month , over each phased in year, over a 3-year period of time, which will not start until the beginning of 2024,” Broderick said.