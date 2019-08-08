Anderson man accused of attacking female employees at cell phone store

ANDERSON — A Good Samaritan is credited with saving two women at a local cell phone store from serious injuries after they were attacked by a customer.
Larry R. Scott, 59, of Anderson, was charged with Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury and two counts of Class A misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury on Friday.
Officers located Scott who was named as a suspect in a robbery at the Cricket Wireless store, 4135 S. Scatterfield Road, and pulled him over in a traffic stop, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Travis Thompson with the Anderson police department.
Thompson said he took Scott back to the store where two employees were being treated by medics for visible injuries to their faces. The women told police Scott was a customer and was upset because Cricket would not upgrade his phone and not refund his upgrade fees.
One of the women said Scott reached over the counter and took a cell phone that was in a box valued at $99.99 and then tried to walk out of the building, according to the affidavit.
Employees tried to stop Scott, but he allegedly pushed one of the female employees out of the store and began punching her “after knocking her onto the pavement in the parking lot of the store,” the affidavit states.
Another employee attempted to get Scott away from the girl and he then began punching her multiple times in the head and face, Thompson said in the affidavit.
Michael Bowles, of Frankton, stepped in and allegedly physically restrained Scott so the women could get away, the affidavit states. The victims told police that they believe if the man had not stopped Scott they “would have been more seriously injured.”
Scott dropped the phone when Bowles pulled him off the women and they were able to recover it, the affidavit states. Photos of the women's injuries were taken by officers and additional witnesses were interviewed before Scott was taken to the Madison County Jail.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.