ANDERSON — An investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force has resulted in the arrest of an Anderson man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.
Jay Robert Layton, 35, of Anderson is accused of several felonies including child solicitation, child exploitation and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. Madison County Magistrate Jason Childers granted a 72-hour continuance for formal charges to be filed by the prosecutor’s office.
His bond was set at 10% of $20,000 on Friday.
Police learned of Layton’s interaction with the teenager after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy on Sept. 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Fishers Police Detective Robert Murray.
The teen told Layton he was 15 years old, “almost 16” in the chat function of an app the two were using to communicate. The two exchanged nude photos of each other, according to the affidavit. Layton then gave the teenager his phone number and a map location of his house.
Layton made arrangements to meet the teen for sex and sent him a photo of a white Volkswagen that he was driving to their meeting location, according to the affidavit.
About two hours later, the 14-year-old sent a message that said he loved driving the car.
Police said they then discovered direct text messages between Layton and the teen that included a video of Layton in a car lot commercial. Layton told the teen his name and requested nude photos of him.
Murray said one of the text messages between Layton and the teen described a sexual encounter between the two that took place at Layton’s home. Layton thanked the 14-year-old for the experience and then sent him a friend request on Facebook, according to the affidavit.
