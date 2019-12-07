ANDERSON – Less than three months after he was released from prison after serving time for a felony robbery, Christopher Allan McCord is back behind bars.
McCord, 26, of Anderson, is charged with Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine; Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine; Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; Level 5 felony intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon; Level 5 felony dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance; Level 6 felony confinement; Level 6 felony residential entry; Level 6 felony dealing in marijuana; Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime; Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy; Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief; and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
His projected release date from prison for a 2017 robbery sentence in Madison County was Sept. 23, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. McCord appeared for his initial hearing Thursday on the new charges.
On Nov. 30, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Fifth Street for a 911 hang-up around 4:41 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Jacob Clegg with the Anderson Police Department.
Clegg wrote that he made contact with Jalee York, who said McCord, her ex-boyfriend, kicked in her backdoor while she was taking a nap. York told Clegg that McCord was shouting at her and began to tear up her property.
York said she ran to a bathroom, but McCord followed her there, according to the affidavit. She said she repeatedly shoved him to try and leave the bathroom, but he would not let her out.
Eventually York said she was able to get out of the room, but when she grabbed her cell phone and began to dial 911, McCord pulled out a handgun and put it against her head saying, “Call the police then,” Clegg wrote.
York called her mom mother instead, telling her to call the police before she was able to run out of the home and get into her car, according to the affidavit. McCord is accused of following York to her vehicle and breaking both the passenger and driver’s side windows before getting in his vehicle and leaving.
Officers later located McCord and took him into custody at Eighth Street and Arrow Avenue as he was leaving his vehicle, according to the affidavit. When searched, officers found $2,253 in cash in McCord’s front pocket and a black handgun with an extended magazine in a shoulder holster in the in the vehicle’s passenger seat.
A later search of the vehicle revealed a second handgun under the front passenger seat, illegal substances and “dealing paraphernalia” in a black bag, 220 grams of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, several bags of a green leafy substance that weighed 101 grams and other pills, Clegg wrote.
York also had an active protective order against McCord prior to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.