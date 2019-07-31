Anderson man accused of robbing his grandmother

ANDERSON — A man is accused of robbing his grandmother and when the two scuffled, his grandmother was injured.
Jonathon Matthews, 28, of Anderson was charged with Level 5 felony robbery taking property from another by use of or threatening use of force, Class A misdemeanor theft and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of East Lynn Street after a woman called to report what happened on July 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Taylor Cole of the Anderson Police Department.
She said Matthews is her grandson and came to her home asking for something to drink, the affidavit states. The woman told police her grandson stole money from her previously so she took her wallet out of her purse and sat it on the table next to her chair “so she could keep an eye on it.”
The grandmother said she spoke with her grandson for a few minutes and then he asked to use her phone, which was on the table with her wallet.
Matthews reportedly made the call and when he hung up the phone he reached across the table and took three $20 bills out of her wallet, she told police in the affidavit.
The woman said Matthews told her, “I’m sorry, Grandma,” and ran to the back door, according to the affidavit. She said she grabbed his arm and the two began to struggle as her grandson tried to unlock the back door.
During the scuffle, the woman grabbed Matthews’ shirt and as he attempted to get away, she lost her grip and hit her arm on the door frame. It cut her wrist, the affidavit states. She said her grandson ran out of the front door and got into a vehicle and drove away.
A report was made to the police that Matthews and a woman were later seen allegedly attempting to purchase drugs, but officers were unable to locate him at that address, according to the affidavit.
