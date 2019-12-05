ANDERSON — Police believe a fake Taurus brand handgun was used in a roadside robbery after a man was followed from a local gas station and tricked into pulling over onto the side of the road.
Billy Eugene Ford, 44, is charged with Level 3 felony armed robbery after Anderson police say he robbed Samuel Davis around 9:11 a.m. Nov. 30. Ford appeared for his initial hearing on Monday.
Davis told police he was robbed after leaving the Gas America at 25th Street and Raible Avenue by a man who followed him in a silver car that was missing its bumper, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ty Ray Wilson of the Anderson Police Department.
The vehicle pulled up next to Davis and the driver signaled him to pull over because he had something hanging from the bottom of his car, Wilson wrote. Davis told police he pulled over, but there was nothing hanging from his car.
He got back into his car and that is when the other driver pulled out a black handgun and stuck it into Davis’ stomach area and demanded Davis give him his wallet or he was going to shoot him, according to the affidavit.
As the man thumbed through Davis’ wallet, Davis drove away and struck a pole in the 2700 block of West 18th Street, Wilson wrote. The man got into the silver car and drove west on 18th Street.
Just before 11 a.m., Anderson police spotted a silver vehicle with a missing bumper that matched the description Davis gave to police at Save On Liquor at 14th Street and Madison Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Officers spoke with Ford, who was driving the silver car, and he told them he was at work around 9 a.m. and no one else had access to his vehicle, Wilson wrote. Davis was asked to meet with officers and made a positive identification of Ford as the man who robbed him, according to the affidavit.
Wilson said when officers searched the suspect’s car they located a black fake Taurus brand handgun and Davis’ wallet in the trunk.
