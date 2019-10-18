ANDERSON — An Anderson man is accused of robbing his friend and then allowing her to be dragged several feet by a car when she tried to stop him.
Keyounis D. Woods, 20, is charged with Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury for an incident that occurred on Sept. 18. Woods was arrested on a warrant and appeared for his initial hearing on Thursday.
Anderson police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Madison Avenue around 11:48 a.m. Sept. 18 where they found Myracle D. Settles sitting on some steps, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Jon Needler with the Anderson Police Department.
Settles was bleeding from her feet and legs and also had abrasions on her left hip, Needler wrote. She refused to give Needler her name and was taken to Community Hospital by ambulance.
Needler said he spoke with witnesses and then went to the emergency room where Settles’ father had arrived and told his daughter to cooperate with officers.
Settles said she contacted Woods, who was a “lifelong friend” from school, after purchasing $400 in marijuana that she wanted to sell him, Needler wrote in his affidavit. Woods came to Settles’ home, grabbed the marijuana and got into a vehicle with another man.
She opened the back passenger door and grabbed at the front passenger seat belt next to Woods in an attempt to grab the drugs, according to the affidavit. Woods told the driver to leave and the vehicle left at a high rate of speed.
“Settles had her hand in the seat belt,” Needler wrote in the affidavit. “Settles was dragged for about 100 yards before being able to break loose from the car.”
When the vehicle stopped to turn on Madison Avenue, Settles said she let go and tried to get back in the car, according to the affidavit. Both men saw she was hurt and told her “it was tough on the street and that it was over,” Needler wrote.
“They did not offer to help her,” Needler said. “They fled.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.