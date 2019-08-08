Anderson man accused of sending child pornography to child

ANDERSON — An Anderson man is accused of sending child pornography to an 11-year-old on Instagram following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.
Daniel Treto, 27, of Anderson, is charged with Level 5 felony child exploitation, Level 5 felony child solicitation, and five counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor. He was arrested Wednesday.
Fishers Police Department was initially contacted by a woman who said her granddaughter received an explicit video from an Instagram user with the usernames andy_warhols_cats_ghost and peter_piped_the_cat, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Fishers Police Department Detective Keith Weesner.
Weesner said the accounts were traced back to Treto after serving a subpoena to Instagram, Google, Microsoft and Comcast.
In addition to sending the video, Treto allegedly told the girl to send him nude photos of herself and asked her to meet him in person to perform sexual acts similar to those in the video he sent, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was issued for Treto’s home in the first block of Kevin Drive on Tuesday, the affidavit states. Treto answered the door when the warrant was issued and agreed to speak with Weesner.
According to the affidavit, Treto admitted to using the Instagram account andy_warhols_cats_ghost and sending the video of child pornography to the 11-year-old. He told police he about 20 images of pornography with prepubescent children on his phone.
“Treto has sent child pornography to other internet users who did not request the images in order to see how they would react to the material,” Weesner stated in his affidavit. “He refers to his behavior dealing with child pornography as ‘edginess’ on several occasions throughout our conversation.”
Weesner said a review of the videos appear to depict children “less than 12 years old” performing sexual acts with adults.
