Anderson man accused of throwing phone at pregnant girlfriend

ANDERSON — Two days after a warrant was issued, an Anderson man was arrested on suspicion of injuring his pregnant girlfriend by throwing a cellphone at her head.
Caleb Michael Gebert, 19, is charged with Level 5 felony battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday, and he was taken into custody Saturday. His initial hearing was Monday.
In June, officers met with Bryanna L. Rearick at a local grocery store after she reported being injured by Gebert, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Jacob Beasley.
Rearick said she recently broke up with Gebert and she was pregnant with their child, according to the affidavit. She said, reportedly, that she had gone to Gebert's apartment to get her belongings while he was not there. But as she was leaving, she passed Gebert and his father in another vehicle, she told police.
Rearick stopped her vehicle to turn onto Raible Avenue, she said, and Gebert exited his father's vehicle and threw his father's phone through the driver side window, striking her in the temple, according to the affidavit.
Rearick "sped off" and called the police to have them meet her in the grocery store parking lot, according to the affidavit.
Photos of Rearick's injuries and a video statement were taken in the store's parking lot.
Madison County Magistrate Jason Childers granted a motion for Gebert's arrest.
