ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with 15 counts of child exploitation and 13 counts of voyeurism.
Marcus Deweese Sr., 43, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges related to allegations that he used hidden video cameras at local locations and also viewed images of nude children from 2016 to 2021.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has been granted an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.
A probable cause affidavit written by Detective Keith Weesner of the Fishers Police Department indicates that the investigation started in January 2022 after information was provided by Google to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
At the time the investigation was started, Deweese lived in Anderson.
After a search warrant was issued, investigators found on Deweese’s Google account more than 400 images that included girls from the ages of 9 through 16, according to the affidavit.
Police determined that some of the images were captured by a camera hidden inside a women’s restroom at Deweese’s place of employment, the affidavit said. It was unclear Friday where Deweese was employed. Deweese said he first placed a hidden camera in the restroom in 2016, according to police, and would start recording when he saw someone enter the bathroom.
Investigators determined Deweese made 140 recordings of females in different states of undress. Police also say Deweese had hidden cameras inside the Anderson residence and video recorded sexual encounters without the knowledge of the other participants.
Police claim Deweese also made video recordings through the windows of several homes of young girls dressing or undressing from 2016 to 2021.
Investigators say they’ve identified 12 victims and that one remains unidentified.
Following Deweese’s arrest Thursday, a search warrant was served on a residence in the 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, where investigators found hidden cameras in a bathroom and a bedroom, according to the affidavit.
During an interview, Deweese told police, reportedly, that his Google account was shut down for suspicious activity in 2022 and he opened a second Google account to store the images.