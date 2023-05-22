ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against an Anderson man arrested on rape and child molesting charges.
Anderson police arrested Myron Myreon Turner Jr., 42, 1800 block of Halford Street, on Saturday on felony charges of child molesting, rape and incest.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by APD Detective Cora Garcia, the now 13-year-old girl said the incident started two years ago.
During a Kids Talk forensic interview the girl said Turner would get mad at her if she refused sexual interaction.
The girl said the sexual encounters took place more than 20 times.
Turner during an interview with police denied the allegations and said the girl was watching pornography on his cellphone.
A search warrant was executed on Turner’s residence and police obtained items described by the girl on May 19.