ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on three felony counts involving a weapon after shooting a relative.
The Madison County prosecutor’s office has requested an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against Christopher Shane Melton, 47, 2600 block of Fletcher Street.
Melton was arrested Wednesday by Anderson police on preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police officer Bryn Cavett, officers were dispatched Tuesday to a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man standing in a driveway and was detained at gunpoint.
A court document states the man was upset and said he was the victim of a shooting, having been shot in the right foot.
The victim told police that he had been shot by Melton, a family member.
The man said when he arrived at his residence, he saw Melton’s red truck in the driveway and wanted the truck removed.
He said Melton went to the truck, grabbed a handgun and shot at him. Melton fled on foot.
At the time of his arrest, Melton refused to make a statement.
Melton was convicted in 2019 on a charge of battery and sentenced to 18 months in prison. A charge of battery with a deadly weapon was dismissed.
In 2013, he was sentenced to three years with the Indiana Department of Correction on a charge of attempting to disseminate material harmful to a minor. A charge of sexual misconduct with a minor was dismissed.