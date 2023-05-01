ANDERSON – A 50-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on felony charges of rape and incest.
Harry Schultz, 2600 block of Jackson Street was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Anderson Police Department.
Schultz is charged in connection with a rape that was reported on April 16 that took place in June 2022.
The woman told police that Schultz was intoxicated at the time, pinned her arms down and pulled up her gown.
She told investigators a second incident took place in January of this year when Schultz was again intoxicated. The woman said she fought Schultz the entire time and repeatedly told him to stop.
During questioning by police, Schultz said one time he woke up and the woman was nude in the bed and that it happened twice before.
Schultz said the woman might have raped him, that he was intoxicated and didn’t remember.