ANDERSON – An Anderson man has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Seth Beck, 33, 2000 block of Noble Street, was arrested last week on charges of rape, incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and neglect of a dependent.
Beck is being detained at the Madison County jail on a full cash bond of $20,000.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson hospital on Sept. 15 in reference to the rape of the girl.
The court document states the girl was awakened by Beck who was fondling her and eventually performed several sexual acts.
The girl told a relative about what happened and she was taken to the hospital. The examination found bruising which was consistent with a rough sexual encounter.
Police contacted Beck by telephone and he refused to appear at police headquarters for an interview.
Beck told investigators he didn’t do any of the allegations, but declined to talk with police.