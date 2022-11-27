ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department after exchanging gunfire with a property owner.
Tylor Jay Keith Stanley, 26, was arrested Saturday morning by deputies who were able to track down his whereabouts after the shooting incident.
Stanley was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, auto theft, residential entry and unlawful carry of a firearm.
Deputies were dispatched around midnight Friday to the 1700 block of Bittersweet Drive on a report of Stanley and the homeowner both firing gunshots during an altercation, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
Mellinger said Stanley shot at a vehicle, shot at the homeowner and then called someone immediately after the incident, saying he had been hit.
Mellinger said neither Stanley nor the homeowner was wounded.
Deputies responded to Bittersweet Drive, but Stanley fled the scene before their arrival. The vehicle he was reportedly driving crashed south of Cross Street on Raible Avenue
The vehicle was reported stolen from another county.
Near the crash scene, deputies located four firearms believed to be possessed by Stanley. All were loaded.
Stanley has a lengthy criminal history. He was convicted in 2016 on a charge each of burglary and theft and sentenced to 11 years in prison by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley with eight years to be served.
In the same year, he was convicted of intimidation to commit a forcible felony and resisting law enforcement. He got 25 months, to be served at the same time as the 11-year sentence.