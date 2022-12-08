ANDERSON — A 36-year-old Anderson man charged with child sex crimes after a Predator Catchers sting has pled guilty to two felony counts.
Travis Wayne Perrine, 200 block of West Sixth Street, entered guilty pleas Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 after being arrested in October.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said Perrine entered into a plea agreement on charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation.
Kopp said the plea agreement calls for a sentence to be determined by Judge Andrew Hopper with a cap of 30 years executed.
Judge Hopper set sentencing for Dec. 21.
Predator Catcher groups are vigilantes who pose as teenagers to lure targeted men into meet-ups for sex, then video a public confrontation to seek a confession. They then post the videos on their websites.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Predator Catchers decoy, pretending to be a 13-year-old boy, made contact with Perrine through the social media dating platform Grindr on Oct. 4.
Four days later, the Predator Catcher decoy received a text message from Perrine that he had intentions of meeting up with a 13-year-old girl to have sexual relations, according to the court document.
Before meeting the decoy, Perrine knew the person was claiming to be 13, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The court document states that Perrine and the decoy agreed to meet at the IHOP in Anderson and later to meet at the Gas America station.
Perrine was confronted by Predator Catchers at the gas station, and Anderson police were called.
During an interview Wednesday with APD Officer Matt Jarrett, Perrine said he was confused about whether the decoy was a male or female.
Perrine admitted to police that he started the conversation with the decoy about sexual activity, according to the affidavit. He has been on Indiana’s registered sex offender list since 2011 for an offense against a child.