MUNCIE – An Anderson man has been charged in connection with the death of a Chesterfield resident in a 2019 accident.
Bryan Travis McEntire, 43, was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with two counts of causing death when driving while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison; and reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 3, 2019, near the Indiana 67 interchange with Interstate 69 in Daleville.
McEntire was driving westbound on the state highway, and reportedly ran a red light before striking two vehicles.
The driver of one of those vehicles, Alexander Cole Klausing, 32, Chesterfield, was critically injured in the collision, and died 10 days later at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
In a probable cause affidavit, a Delaware County sheriff's deputy wrote McEntire "had previously been drinking and had illegal substances in his system."
Another document reported McEntire's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.138. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher is considered intoxicated.
An initial hearing in the case has been set for Aug. 20.
At the time of the crash, McEntire was driving on a conditional driver’s license.
According to court records, the Anderson man has been convicted three times on battery charges, criminal mischief, domestic battery, driving as a habitual traffic violator, twice for driving while intoxicated, invasion of privacy, and three times for possession of marijuana, possession of meth and public intoxication.
