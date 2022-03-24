ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with three counts of arson in connection with three residential fires on March 17.
Police arrested Mark Bradley Maddox, 50, homeless, on Tuesday on three felony counts of arson.
During Maddox's initial court appearance Wednesday, Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $20,000.
The first fire started at 7:05 a.m. at 2223 W. 22nd St., the second fire was reported at 8:01 a.m. at 2423 W. 17th St., and the third fire was called in at 8:20 a.m. at 2712 W. 16th St.
Investigator Anthony Malon in the probable cause affidavit stated that the W. 22nd Street fire was intentionally set in a bedroom.
Malon determined the fire at W. 17th Street was started at the rear of the house on or near a foam cushion or couch where a log was found.
He said the fire on W. 16th Street was started in the front living room on or near a couch and a log was found on top of the couch.
Using video footage from Westvale Manor and Bingham Square and witness statements, Malon determined the clothing worn by Maddox matched that in the video surveillance footage.
Video footage showed a person carrying a white bag and entering the W. 16th Street building and later coming out of foliage on the north side of the house.
Maddox was arrested and declined to speak to detectives, stating he wasn’t near where the fires started and had nothing to do with it.