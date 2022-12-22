ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Derick Mathew Holman, 24, 1900 block of Woodbine Drive, was taken into custody after a 17-month investigation by ISP Detective Anthony Klettheimer.
Holman is charged with two Level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography with aggravating factors and five Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
The probable cause affidavit states that on June 9, 2021, the State Police received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's cyber tipline that 14 digital files were uploaded on Holman's electronic devices.
A search warrant was obtained June 14, 2021, and several electronic devices were seized from his home and sent to the ISP crime lab for examination.
Klettheimer received the lab report Sept. 23, 2022. The examination found three videos in which a nude prepubescent white female between 3 and 5 engaged in sexual activities.
The examination also found seven images of nude prepubescent females between 4 and 8 taking part in sexual activity.