ANDERSON — Anderson police have arrested Bernard Stidhum on a charge of attempted murder in the Wednesday shooting inside a convenience store that left an Indianapolis man in serious condition.
Stidhum, 33, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested Thursday after the Anderson Police Department’s SWAT Team was activated. He surrendered without incident.
Stidhum is charged with aggravated battery and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm along with the attempted murder charge.
The victim is Aundre Nell Qua Maine Diamond, 28. He is in serious condition in an Indianapolis hospital’s intensive care unit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, video surveillance footage from the store at the intersection of Madison and Nichol avenues shows Diamond walking into the store. Another Black male wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants then entered the store, pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and shot Diamond several times.
Stidhum is seen exiting the store and leaving in a black Buick Enclave.
Stidhum’s vehicle was known to police from previous encounters with police.
Police obtained a search warrant for Stidhum’s residence and found the clothing, 9-millimeter ammunition and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.
During an interview with police, Stidhum said he had an argument with a female and was told that she was sending “her guys to kill him.”
Stidhum said he recognized the Black male subject allegedly sent to kill him on Madison Avenue and said he didn’t know Diamond.
During a police interview, he confessed to the shooting, adding that Diamond didn’t have a weapon.
Stidhum said he keeps the handgun on his lap while driving.