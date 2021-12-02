ANDERSON — Three months after Antonio Wayne Elmore, 56, died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle accident, a Muncie man initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated has now been charged with causing Elmore’s death.
Glen F. Dent, 58, is facing multiple felony charges related to the crash that happened at the intersection of 67th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard on Aug. 10.
On the night of the crash, Anderson police responded to a head-on collision with possible entrapment at the intersection of 67th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard at 10:41 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause by Officer Maranda Drake.
Dent was driving a black Ford F-150 that struck the vehicle Elmore was a passenger in, according to the affidavit. Elmore’s femur was fractured in the accident, and he was transported to St. Vincent on 86th Street in Indianapolis for surgery due to the seriousness of his injury.
Elmore died seven days later.
Dispatchers told Drake that Dent was attempting to leave the accident, according to the affidavit. She said Dent’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and she could smell the odor of alcohol on Dent’s breath.
Dent told Drake he had a couple of beers earlier in the night, around 8 p.m., and was on his way home to Muncie, according to the affidavit.
“Dent stated he didn’t remember what happened, but that he must have blacked out,” according to the affidavit.
Dent failed two of three field sobriety tests conducted, and said a medical condition prevented him from performing the third test, according to the affidavit. A portable Breathalyzer registered a blood alcohol content of 0.099%. In the United States, 0.08% or higher is considered legally drunk, according to American Addiction Centers.
Dent was transported to St. Vincent Anderson for a blood test before he was taken to the Madison County Jail for a Level 5 felony operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
At the jail, a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine was found in Dent’s wallet, according to the affidavit.
Attempts to contact Elmore’s family regarding the accident and charges against Dent were unsuccessful.
