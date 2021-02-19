ANDERSON – An Anderson man has been arrested on a felony charge of child molesting after he had sexual contact with a 3-year-old boy and a 14-month-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Frankie Thimothus, 77, 2300 block of Riviera Drive, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday on the Level 4 felony charge.
Thimothus resides at Evelyne’s Day Care, a state-licensed business operated by his sister at the same Riviera Drive address.
When contacted by phone, Evelyne Thimothus declined to comment and said she had to talk with her attorney.
The probable cause affidavit alleges that Frankie Thimothus had sexual contact with the 3-year-old boy and 14-month-old girl at the day care facility.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.