ANDERSON – A 36-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on a felony charge of child molesting for allegedly fondling a child under the age of 14.
Paul Sayayu, 1200 block of West Eighth Street, was arrested Thursday by Anderson police.
According to the probable cause affidavit the young girl said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that she attended a body safety class at her school.
The girl during the interview said someone broke the body safety rules, but she didn’t want to talk about because she was worried about getting someone in trouble.
The girl said she told her mother about incidents when she was five or six years old.
The woman said she confronted Sayayu about the alleged incidents, but he denied ever touching the girl inappropriately.
Allegedly, when Sayayu was drinking heavily he acted differently and would fondle the girl's genitals and buttocks.
During the interview with police, Sayayu admitted to having a drinking problem and denied doing anything wrong.
He did admit to kissing the girl in the mouth once.