ANDERSON — An Anderson man awaiting transfer to the Indiana Division of Mental Health has been arrested on two felony charges.
Curtis Johnson, 23, 2700 block of Chase Street, was arrested by Anderson police Tuesday on a Level 4 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor and a Level 5 felony charge of child solicitation.
Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set bond at $20,000 full cash.
Someone called Central Dispatch and said he watched what he believed to be a sexual offender enter an abandoned house in the 2400 block of Jackson Street with a minor boy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When officers arrived, they looked through a broken rear window and saw Johnson sitting on the floor with his pants pulled down. The officers also observed the minor boy wearing only a T-shirt and sneakers.
The boy alleged that Johnson tried to rape him.
Johnson told police that he knew the boy and in the past had purchased ice cream and beef jerky for the minor.
He told police the minor boy convinced him to enter the abandoned house and they started “playing around,” according to the court document.
Johnson told the officers the boy was 18 and asked if he could apologize to the boy’s mother.
Johnson was arrested in December 2019 on a Level 5 felony charge of robbery and Level 6 felony charge of confinement in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
The court ruled in June that the reports filed by Dr. Krause and Dr. Mueller note that Johnson presently does not have comprehension sufficient to understand the nature of this criminal action against him or to assist his lawyer with his defense.
Judge David Happe continued the case and committed Johnson to the state’s Division of Mental Health to be confined in an appropriate facility.
