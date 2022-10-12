ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on three felony counts for attempting to have sex with two girls.
Tyler Paul Wright, 38, 1200 block of West Eighth Street, was arrested by Anderson police Wednesday on charges of child solicitation, sexual battery and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
Detective Courtney Ginder attended an emergency hearing at Kids Talk, a victim advocacy organization, on Aug. 30 involving two girls ages 14 and 15.
The probable cause affidavit states that Wright started acting strange with the now 14-year-old girl in 2019 making comments about her body.
The girl said at one point in 2019 Wright started kissing her and that she was able to push him away and later spit on him.
The court document states on another occasion, Wright exposed himself to the girl while they were in a car.
At some other point in time Wright allegedly told the girl he wanted to have sex with her.
The 15-year-old girl during the Kids Talk interview confirmed what the younger girl had told her.
The probable cause affidavit stated Wright on Sept. 2 was at the APD headquarters and tried to remove weapons from a statue and asked if the officers had any extra weapons.
Wright in a police interview said he “thinks that she thought he wanted to have sex with her”.
“I know how pretty she is,” Wright said during the interview, adding that the two girls could be supermodels.
Wright denied the allegations, but told police he was attracted to the 14-year-old and said he didn’t know why the allegations were made and that the girl needs help.