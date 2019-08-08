Anderson man charged with murder and two counts of feticide

ANDERSON — The man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the back of the head was formally charged with her murder and the death of the unborn twins she was carrying Thursday.
Skye'lar De'andre White, 29, of Anderson, is charged with murder and two counts of Level 3 felony feticide.
White’s girlfriend, Alexis M. Wasson, 29, remained on life support when the charges were filed, but Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said her wounds are not survivable.
The 21-week-old male boys she was carrying died one day apart earlier this week.
Wasson was taken to St. Vincent Anderson with a gunshot wound to the back of her head around 3 a.m. Aug. 2 by White’s mother after the shooting, according to police.
His mother told police her son said the shooting was accidental and “the gun went off and grazed her head.”
Police said White didn't call 911 and ran away on foot after asking his mother to take Wasson to the hospital, according to court documents.
In addition to the twins Wasson was carrying, she is also the mother of a 5-year-old girl. White is not the biological father to the 5-year-old and authorities have not confirmed if he is the father of her twins.
