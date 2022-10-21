ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of David L. Jones on a murder charge.
Jones, 54, Anderson, was charged in a probable cause affidavit with the murder of Tyreke X. Love, 23, Indianapolis, on Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of Fulton Street.
APD Detective Travis Thompson Thursday filed charges with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the killing of Love. A warrant has officially been issued for the arrest of Jones.
Jones is also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Love was located inside a nearby apartment suffering from a gunshot wound after officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fulton Street at 9:54 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Once officers secured the scene and provided aid, Love was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division followed up on multiple leads and was able to locate a possible suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street. At that time, detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence where it was located.
The APD SWAT and Negotiations Team was activated to assist, and the search warrant was executed without incident. Three subjects at the residence were detained and questioned.
Detectives believe Jones to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Lt. Steve Denny at 765-648-6759. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.