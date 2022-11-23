ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with the fentanyl death of his 9-month-old child.
Rodney A. Taylor, 29, 2000 block of McKinley Street, was arrested by Anderson police Tuesday on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
During his initial court hearing Wednesday, his bond was set at $35,000 full cash.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to the address Sept. 2 where Anderson Fire Department medics were performing CPR on a 9-month-old infant. A firefighter told police it might be related to drugs.
The infant died at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital later that day.
Taylor told firefighters the infant “may have gotten into something”.
Taylor said he put the infant in a crib to sleep and when he woke up, the child was not breathing and unresponsive.
He told police he recently graduated from drug court but relapsed using marijuana, heroin and fentanyl.
A witness told police she was driving down McKinley Street and she observed a man performing CPR in the front yard of a residence.
The woman helped perform CPR on the infant while another witness called 911.
At the hospital, Taylor said the infant had a wrapper from the inside of a cigarette pack in his mouth and had a gray saltlike material.
Taylor’s girlfriend told police that she is also a recovering addict and her drug of choice was heroin. She was at work at the time and called Taylor to check on the infant and was told the child was fine.
Before police arrived, Taylor reentered the residence to hide the drugs; after a search warrant was obtained, drugs were discovered.
Taylor told police he last used heroin on Sept. 2 at 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
An autopsy was performed by Dr. Scott Wagner on Sept. 4 and listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity with the manner undetermined.
Taylor surrendered to Anderson police Tuesday and refused to give a statement without an attorney present.
Taylor has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of burglary and robbery.